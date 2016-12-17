Letter to the Editor: Merry Christmas, America

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, America. Santa Claus Trump is bringing his big bag of jobs for all of us.
Shortly after the election and not even in office, Mr. Trump is already delivering. After talking with Trump, Ford was convinced to bring back its SUV facility to the US, Carrier announced it would keep 1000 jobs in Indianapolis, US Steel’s CEO wants to bring back 10,000 jobs, and the telecommunications giant SoftBank Group plans to invest $50 billion in the US economy and to create a projected 50,000 jobs. And this just the beginning.
2017 is looking very hopeful and prosperous under our new president.
Don Thorn
Carpinteria