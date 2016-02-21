Letter to the Editor: Micheltorena Street Parking Plan Missing Neighborhood Picture

I am a psychoanalyst-psychologist who has practiced on West Micheltorena Street for 30 years. I am writing about the Micheltorena “leg” of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Master Plan.

I understand that the plan would eradicate parking on Micheltorena Street from the freeway to State Street and, possibly, to Anacapa Street. What I don’t understand is where the inhabitants of Micheltorena would park.

Some proponents of the plan for Micheltorena have characterized opposition as “lazy” and unwilling to bike or walk. I am in no way in opposition to a bike plan for our city or to biking. In fact, I am in favor of walking as well.

My son lives in Brooklyn and walking, well, get a life. I have been known to frequently walk from my home in San Roque to my office — a 4½-mile very enjoyable round-trip.

But what about other “walkers,” the residents of the Micheltorena neighborhood? Walking, it’s not just about willingness, it’s about feasibility. It’s about the able but also the disabled.

If the plan is passed, the Micheltorena neighborhood will, suddenly, be asked to walk a great deal. To what does this translate? Let’s start with the people who can walk. The on-street parking situation is jammed and the area lacks any publicly designated parking lots or garages. Many residents do not have off-street parking.

Given all of this, the able walkers will likely need to walk several blocks to their cars then home. In the daytime, are they supposed to tow their groceries over these blocks? Shop daily in order to make this maneuver manageable? Walk their kids over blocks to take them to school, music lessons, sports practices? Walk them back?

Family life today is overly busy and stressed. Even parents with resources and means would be put over the top, and many families on this street do not have resources and means.

Then there is the night time. Whether because of leisure activities or work exigencies, these people will need to walk home over blocks in the dark. No one should be asked to do this. In fact, I think accepted wisdom would advise against it. This problem would involve teenagers as well. No parent would want their teen to return home late at night walking on dark streets.

Turning to another issue, if the people of this neighborhood need services, what provider will accommodate, given that they can’t park anywhere in the vicinity? How do residents get their house painted or their furnace repaired? Where does the ambulance park?

To offset the loss of parking, should the residents of Micheltorena turn their front yards into parking spaces and, therefore, into an inner-city blight? In an inner-city neighborhood that is thriving by any standards of that measure?

Finally, there are the disabled, those unable to walk. Under this plan, are the elderly and disabled supposed to jump on bikes or get up and walk? The above observations about the able-bodied — and the impractical, even absurd situation they depict — aside, the effect on people unable to walk would be even worse. It would be unconscionable. They would simply be left out.

If a bicycle plan for the Micheltorena Street surround is needed, other, more viable and less detrimental routings exist. I would urge the City Council to move forward only after having fully studied the various impacts and options. I would urge them, walk — don’t run.

Elizabeth E. Berlese

Santa Barbara