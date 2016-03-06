Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Beware Mislabeling in 3rd District Supervisor’s Race

By Lee Rosenberg | March 6, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

I recently was compelled to seek the advice of an orthopedic physician for back problems. After the usual MRIs and therapies, it turns out the problem was not physical. It was mental.

Apparently I had twisted myself into a virtual pretzel trying to find a location in the rubric of politics for my own views. In doing so, I veered from left to left center to center to right center to right and, it turns out, the catalyst for my mental problems was my final intrusion into the rarefied extremes of left and right.

I also endured a debate with myself about conservative and liberal. However, I could find no adequate equation to explain these colloquial icons of political parties.

What I did discover, a sort of palliative for my mental distress, was that I had shards of all these directions, metaphors, rallying cries and whatever in my thought closet. So, I shut and locked the closet door, showered it with gasoline and set it aflame. Since it was an inferno only in the mind, there was no imposition on my fire department.

So, there I stood, naked in the crowd, turning in all directions and attracting the rage, curiosity and general abuse of the warring group loyalists.

All of the foregoing came on my screen after I read a recent declaration by yet another candidate for Santa Barbara County’s Third District supervisorial seat. This fellow declared that the county needed a “center right” person to represent their interests. What in the name of the devil does that mean?

In fact, as I subsequently learned, this fellow was an ardent friend, supporter and contributor to and of a very left-leaning candidate. How does that work?

Is a murder about to happen in this classic Raymond Chandler mystery? Does this interloper have a pill that makes him look like one thing from certain angles and another thingy from yet another perspective?

Flip flop give the dog a bone, I might run along home. Yes, home, where I just aggregate my moral and ethical intuition based on background, education, experience and a search for the truth.

Or should I take hemlock and die a martyr to the state? That would certainly relieve mental distress. But, you know, I really like this process of searching and not getting steam rolled by all the nonsense that feeds political chicanery such as this “center right” character.

Would it not be wonderful if we all simply marched hand in hand in the best interest of the county, state and country?

Gee whiz ... I would appreciate your help.

Lee Rosenberg
​Solvang

