Letter to the Editor: More Oil Company Corruption

Day after day, week after week, month after month, revelations accumulate as to oil companies’ environmental and moral filth — aided and abetted by California’s government.

Recently we learned that massive amounts of the carcinogen benzene — concentrations “thousands of times more than federal and state regulations consider safe” — are contained in the flowback fluids that California fracking oil companies have illegally stored in wells drilled through aquifers (underground water tables) containing clean water. Any crack or failure in those wells will contaminate water communities use for drinking and agriculture.

It was only the passage of SB4 in 2013, requiring oil companies to test and report on these matters, that brought this particular corruption to light.

Now, in the Los Angeles Times of Feb. 27, 2015, we learn that “oil producers have been dumping chemical-laden wastewater into hundreds of unlined pits that are operating without proper permits.”

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board “revealed the existence of more than 300 previously unidentified waste sites. ... more than one third ... operating without permission.”

Of course the toxic materials stored in unlined pits, many of which are adjacent to agricultural fields, are free to migrate to nearby areas or seep into ground water beneath them.

“State regulators face federal scrutiny for what critics say has been decades of lax oversight of the oil and gas industry and fracking operations in particular. The Division of Oil, Gas and Gerthermal Resources has admitted that for years it allowed companies to inject fracking wastewater into protected groundwater aquifers ...”

This corruption lies directly at the door of Gov. Jerry Brown.

In 2011, he fired California Department of Conservation director Derek Chernow and deputy Elena Miller because they would not comply with his wish to issue oil drilling permits without the thorough review required by environmental law (Los Angeles Times, Jan. 29, 2012).

The obviously intended result of their dismissal and replacement was the proliferation of fracking in the state, eventually followed by Kern County residents begging the governor to come see for himself the devastation to their health, water and crops being caused by fracking. He ignored their pleas.

Over the years, oil companies have contributed hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars to Gov. Brown, much of it in support of several of his favorite ballot measures.

The despicable quid pro quo arrangement between them is obvious.

“‘The state doesn't seem to be willing to put the protection of groundwater and water quality ahead of the oil industry being able to do business as usual,’ said Andrew Grinberg of the group Clean Water Action.”

No kidding!

William Smithers

​Santa Barbara