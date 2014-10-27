Letter to the Editor: Most Ridiculous Argument Yet Against Measure P

Of all the ridiculous arguments that have been made against Measure P, the most ridiculous one yet is that it will increase our dependence on foreign oil.

Oil is a global market and is both imported and exported. The U.S. actually exports more oil and petroleum every single day than Santa Barbara County produces in an entire year — around 4 million barrels. Look it up for yourself on the U.S. Energy Information Agency website.

What is a local market is water, and we can't risk our limited water supply in the midst of a record drought. Contamination of a local aquifer could drive local water rates up to over $100 a month.

Please don't be fooled by the oil money flooding our airwaves with misinformation. Reclaim our local democracy and vote yes on Measure P.

Alex Favacho

Santa Barbara