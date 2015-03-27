Letter to the Editor: Moving Forward on Women’s Health

Nearly 100 years ago, when birth control devices — and information about them — were illegal in the United States, Katharine Dexter McCormick steamed across the Atlantic Ocean to procure diaphragms. In order to avoid detection by the U.S. authorities, this courageous pioneer of the women’s movement had seamstresses sew the devices into delicate garments, then smuggled them into the country to distribute to women.

It’s not surprising that the heiress of the McCormick fortune (and a Santa Barbara resident) not only funded the research and development of the first birth control pill, but worked with a dynamic group of women to establish the local Planned Parenthood affiliate. McCormick is one of many in a movement of change-makers who dared to take control over their lives.

The mighty pill, combined with major improvements in reproductive health care, became a driving force in our economy. High-quality affordable family planning services improved women’s health and made it possible for countless millions to finish school, find success in the paid and unpaid work force, and contribute more fully to the welfare of their families and communities.

The Affordable Care Act, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this month, has provided more than 48 million women with access to lifesaving preventive care and a full range of birth control options with no out of pocket co-pay. The ACA is a game-changer for women and families.

Despite the advancements in women’s health care, many politicians — in Congress and in state legislatures — have ignored the positive role health-care access plays in economic growth, the empowerment of women, and strong communities. Instead of supporting public policies with demonstrated widespread benefits, some politicians want the government to make medical decisions that rightfully belong to a woman and her doctor, informed by her personal and family values.

From 2011-13, legislatures in 30 states enacted 205 abortion restrictions, more than the total number enacted in the entire previous decade. A report by the Guttmacher Institute recently found that more than half (57 percent) of women of reproductive age live in a state that is hostile to a woman’s right to make personal decisions about her pregnancy.

We must remain vigilant and protect access to reproductive health care. We must continue to work for common sense public policies grounded in research and science that support personal decision making and the advancement of a healthy generation. Expanding access to contraception and sex education — and protecting access to safe, legal abortion — are critical components to ensuring that generations to come have the power to control their lives and plan for their future.

In honor of National Women’s History Month, remember the struggle, celebrate our advancements, encourage involvement and stand on the right side of women’s history by moving forward — not backward — on women’s health.

Dr. Barbara Lindemann

Professor emerita of history at Santa Barbara City College

Vice chairwoman for Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Counties