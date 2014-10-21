Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: My Experience with No on Measure P Focus Group

By Angela Althen | October 21, 2014 | 4:23 p.m.

I want to tell you my experience with a Measure P focus group.

The focus group took place at the end of September at the Fess Parker hotel and resort in Santa Barbara. They paid everyone $125 for over an hour to watch No on P commercials. There were about 50 people in a room and two groups, therefore paying approximately $10,000 to watch these commercials and tell them what we thought.

Many people in the focus group had questions what this measure was and why they were watching all these No on P ads and no Yes on P. We wanted to know in more detail what this measure was. We wanted to know if they were going to do fracking in Santa Barbara County.

The lady in charge said she couldn't tell us and that she was only hired by a company to do the focus group. I asked again if they were going to do fracking in the county and this one man in the group said they were only going to do fracking in North Dakota. So I was going to vote no. But once I researched this and found out they will frack in Santa Barbara County, I changed my mind to vote yes on P.

I just wanted to share my experience. If they did that to us on the focus group, how much more they will try to confuse and fool the whole county? I am voting yes on P.

Angela Althen
Goleta

