Letter to the Editor: My Mom, Joan Hartmann

You should vote for my mom, Joan Hartmann, for 3rd District County Supervisor.

I could write at length about why she’s an extraordinary mother — the boundless love, support and inspiration she’s provided me — but, of course, Joan’s not running to be your mom; she’s running to be your Supervisor.

She’ll be extraordinary at that too.

I know because I spent the past several days on her campaign trail. Here’s what I learned:

My mom’s work ethic is astounding. Her days begin before 7 a.m. and end after 9 p.m., and in between she leads meetings, speaks on panels, talks with residents and more.

Serving as Supervisor won’t be her job; it will be her way of life.

The scope of her county knowledge — from Isla Vista’s animal shelters, to Guadalupe’s history, to the structure of local government — is striking.

This makes sense given the time she’s spent talking with county residents and serving as planning commissioner for three years.

Her leadership also blew me away. I heard her give impassioned speeches to large crowds that moved me to tears, and I watched her inspire smaller groups with her creative, yet pragmatic, solutions to their problems.

Finally, though this came as no surprise, I was impressed by my mom’s respect for others.

Every student we met, my mom asked their major. Every dog we encountered, my mom gave a pet. Every volunteer my mom knew, she hugged and thanked.

In every context, Joan is compassionate and selfless.

That’s not politics. That’s just my mom, Joan.

Joanna Powell

San Francisco