Letter to the Editor: The Mysterious Disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

By Diana Thorn | March 19, 2014 | 5:57 p.m.

What happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight MH 370? Was a pilot on a suicide mission? Were there mechanical problems? Was terrorism involved?

As time passes, it is looking more like terrorism.

According to David Taylor of Truther.org, it was most likely a hijacking, and the plane may be used in a 9/11 Islamic-style terror attack. He further speculates the plane could end up in Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan or Syria and be filled with hundreds of Islamic jihadists and biochemical weapons from Syria.

It is important to note that Taylor has previously thwarted three attacks in the United States by his warnings (one attack in 2013, Operation Northwoods 2.0 in April 2013 and a U.S. invasion plot on Feb. 22, 2014).

There are other troubling aspects of this mystery. Israel believes Iran was involved, and two Iranian passengers had forged passports.

What about cyber warfare? Was the jet hidden by electronic weaponry? Twenty passengers on Flight 370 worked for Austin-based Freescale Semi-Conductor, and were involved in cutting-edge electric technology used for defense purposes, including electronic warfare such as "cloaking" (making a plane disappear). Cloaking includes jamming, blinding and deafening, so a plane could possibly vanish from radar, and security systems would not be activated. Were these 20 people kidnapping victims?

No matter what the outcome of this mystery, clearly we are living in very dangerous times. It is time for Congress and the president to take off the blinders, act like adults and protect America. If not, they must be removed.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

