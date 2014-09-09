Letter to the Editor: Obama and Mysterious Virus

Just weeks after the Obama administration let over 37,000 illegal alien children into the United States without health screening, over 1,000 children in 10 states have been stricken by a respiratory virus.

This rare virus known as D68, EV-D68 is raising great concerns. Is there a link between these illegal alien children and this illness?

Even more disturbing, President Barack Obama will not tell us where these children were sent to live and all will be attending public schools.

What about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Is it lying and covering up also? Is America, which once enjoyed the greatest health on Earth, now being turned into a second-class country because of a corrupt, deceitful, agenda-driven president and administration? Instead of stopping disease, they are spreading it.

According to Dr. Vliet, "A public health crisis, the likes of which I have not seen in my lifetime, is looming."

Wake up, America. The current president and his administration are hell-bent on destroying our country — and that includes our health.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria