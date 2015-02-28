Letter to the Editor: Naples Again

Today, as I read another article about Naples up on the selling block again, about how this “Mythical Being Wants Naples,” I began to wonder “what is Naples really about”?

In reading about Naples again, it really is not about owner Matt Osgood, about development or about “environmentalists”; something about these words just doesn’t feel right, feels distracting. It doesn’t really have to do with any of these things.

It’s hard to put into words what I do feel. Because it doesn’t have to do with the past, and it especially doesn’t have to do with our old way of thinking. It doesn’t have to do with saying, “I don’t want development here,” “You’re not the right person,” “This land is not your sacred cow, and you’re not going to carve it up like a piece of meat and sell it by the pound.” On a deeper level, it’s really not about any of these things.

Let me try to get to what I am feeling, and what it’s really about. When you walk out on the land you know it’s special; you can feel it. It may sound like a cliché, but, it really does speak to you. The land has this beautiful voice; she speaks with a voice that sounds like the earth would sound if she could speak to you.

And when you hear her voice, your heart opens and you fall in love. She tells you this is the place of the ancestors, the place of ancient wisdom, a place where you can hear the laughter of the children, a place where you are loved, where you can listen to the stories of the elders, where the teachings of healing, and community, and wisdom are alive and embedded here. Where you can come and learn, be healed, be community, be at one with the earth and these teachings; most important, be with one another and at one with the beings who live here.

What it’s really about is more than this place we call Naples. This land is a sacred place, it is a repository of healing and teachings and community, it is a library if you will of wisdom, and it holds the future of our children and our community, and it really is one of the last places on this earth like it.

It lives here as an opportunity to restore our village, to come together as one community, a place where once again we live together as caretakers, where we restore a way of living together that used to be “the old way.” This way of being becomes the “new paradigm.”

We are here to build and live the “new paradigm” here on this land. It teaches us how, and we build it for our community, and as a model for all of those among us who are ailing, who also need to be restored, and we build it for our children, and the future of our community, and for the communities of this earth, because that is what this land, this place we call Naples is really about, and it is what we are about and why we are here.

We are not here to say “No, I don’t want you to build on the land,” we are here to say yes, to say yes to this land, yes to being caretakers, yes to healing a reciprocity, yes to the “old ways,” yes to the new paradigm, yes to the beings who live here, yes to the children and the elders, and yes to each other.

James Smallwood

Santa Barbara