Letter to the Editor: Never Forget 9/11
By Diana and Don Thorn | September 17, 2017 | 12:15 p.m.
On Tuesday, it was wonderful to see that in Santa Barbara County we did not forget 9/11.
It was a day of mourning, a day to remember all those who lost their lives. It was also a day to remember how Americans united against a barbaric enemy.
Fast forward 16 years, where has our spirit of unity, patriotism and love of our country gone? If we are to survive as a republic, we must reclaim it.
Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.