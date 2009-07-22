Letter to the Editor: Neverland Attraction Not a Good Fit for Los Olivos

A Graceland-type park would be a detriment to the well-being and character of the town

The Los Olivos Business Organization was founded in 1978 by Los Olivos business owners and residents. Its mission is to promote the well-being of the businesses and community of Los Olivos — to improve, promote and maintain Los Olivos economically, socially and esthetically, enhance tourism, and sponsor local activities and events.

The LOBO membership represents a significant portion of the businesses in Los Olivos. Our small town of 1,000 residents is home to a diverse mix of more than 100 businesses.

In recent weeks, Los Olivos has received media attention because of the tragic passing of Michael Jackson, a longtime resident of our community. Along with the media coverage there has been speculation as to the future of the Neverland Ranch, and the possibility of a Graceland-type park has been rumored.

The Los Olivos Business Organization’s board of directors is in agreement that the Graceland concept is incompatible with this area. We believe that a concept like this would be a significant detriment to the unique character and well-being of our town, would not be good for the majority of businesses in our town and would overwhelm our rural infrastructure.

The project also would jeopardize the agricultural zoning that keeps viable the wineries, horse ranches and agricultural producers that our economy is based on.

Like Jackson, the majority of residents in the Santa Ynez Valley chose to live here for the tranquil settings and rural character that it provides.

Board of Directors

Los Olivos Business Organization