Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Neverland Attraction Not a Good Fit for Los Olivos

A Graceland-type park would be a detriment to the well-being and character of the town

By Los Olivos Business Organization Board of Directors | July 22, 2009 | 3:30 p.m.

The Los Olivos Business Organization was founded in 1978 by Los Olivos business owners and residents. Its mission is to promote the well-being of the businesses and community of Los Olivos — to improve, promote and maintain Los Olivos economically, socially and esthetically, enhance tourism, and sponsor local activities and events.

The LOBO membership represents a significant portion of the businesses in Los Olivos. Our small town of 1,000 residents is home to a diverse mix of more than 100 businesses.

In recent weeks, Los Olivos has received media attention because of the tragic passing of Michael Jackson, a longtime resident of our community. Along with the media coverage there has been speculation as to the future of the Neverland Ranch, and the possibility of a Graceland-type park has been rumored.

The Los Olivos Business Organization’s board of directors is in agreement that the Graceland concept is incompatible with this area. We believe that a concept like this would be a significant detriment to the unique character and well-being of our town, would not be good for the majority of businesses in our town and would overwhelm our rural infrastructure.

The project also would jeopardize the agricultural zoning that keeps viable the wineries, horse ranches and agricultural producers that our economy is based on.

Like Jackson, the majority of residents in the Santa Ynez Valley chose to live here for the tranquil settings and rural character that it provides.

Board of Directors
Los Olivos Business Organization

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 