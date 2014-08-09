Letter to the Editor: New Commander of USS Abraham Lincoln a Worthy Choice

Having a Filipino-American in command of America’s best ship is especially appropriate because when this ship was nearly new it evacuated survivors of the Mount Pinatubo eruption, an operation called Fiery Vigil. The USS Abraham Lincoln also assisted southeast Asians after the tsunami struck Sumatra, Indonesia.

I met sailors from her at a demonstration called Arlington West in Santa Barbara and spoke with them. They told me they were very proud of what they had done in Indonesia, where life-saving supplies were airlifted to Banda Aceh. The ship had been in the Persian Gulf but nobody wanted to talk about the airstrikes they had launched there; they were proud they had helped people.

I am a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on a destroyer in the Tonkin Gulf along with several Filipino nationals who were on our ship. They were stewards and took care of my two friends’ bodies when they were killed by North Vietnamese rockets. Since retiring from the U.S. Postal Service I have been in the Philippines working as a missionary to try to help Filipinos.

I now live in Davao City, Mindanao.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Davao City, Mindanao, the Philippines