Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: New Evidence of Fracking’s Poisons

By William Smithers | February 16, 2015 | 5:34 p.m.

The Los Angeles Times, in a front-page story on Feb. 11, has widely circulated news that any knowledgeable person has long been aware of: Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) practices in California are spewing lethal substances into our clean water aquifers and have been doing it for years.

The Environmental Protection Agency's regional director described as “shocking” the failure of California's Department of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources to monitor and reveal the massive contamination by the carcinogen benzene in the “flowback fluid” of fracking wells levels “thousands of times greater than state and federal agencies consider safe” — which for decades oil companies have illegally been storing in wells drilled through aquifers containing water used by communities for drinking and agriculture.

This “news” was only made possible because of the passage in 2013 of SB4, co-sponsored by Rep. Das Williams, that required for the first time testing and monitoring of the output fluids used by fracking wells in the state.

And, of course, since much of the data is “self-reported” by oil companies, it “probably [does] not account for the full extent of benzene present in fracking flowback. Many operators failed to comply with reporting requirements.” (What a surprise!)

Gov. Jerry Brown, who fired California Department of Conservation Director Derek Chernow and Deputy Elena Miller for refusing to issue oil drilling permits absent the thorough review required by environmental law (Los Angeles Times, Jan. 29, 2012), and whose favorite ballot propositions have received millions of dollars in contributions from oil companies, is directly responsible for this environmental filth.

And anyone who has supported the proliferation of this toxic practice in our community shares responsibility for any sickness or death that may occur as a result of its use.

William Smithers
Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 