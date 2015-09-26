Advice
Letter to the Editor: No Mosque at Ground Zero
By Diana Thorn | September 26, 2015 | 12:30 p.m.
It’s official. There will be no Ground Zero mosque. Even though President Barack Obama, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the media and elites pushed for it, we the people fought back and won. Now we must push back against the Islamic invasion of America. (Hijra)
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria
