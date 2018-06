Advice

President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party are incapable of defending America. They are blinded by ideology.

It is up to the Republican Party, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to stop the flow of Muslim Refugees into the USA. No funding. We do not know who they are.

There is no vetting of these refugees, because there is no database and many refugees have falsified papers.

This is about the survival of America.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria