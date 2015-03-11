Letter to the Editor: No Pay Raises for County Supervisors

Santa Barbara County supervisors:

Stop robbing the taxpayers of Santa Barbara County.

You supervisors are not worth the money paid to you. You have paid supporters to do most of your work. Just why do you need "more"?

Your job is an "honors" job, not a life work. You are given a stipend, not a life salary.

You are given the honor to serve the people of the county, not to get rich from us.

Just because the weak-kneed people in other counties are giving in is no reason why you supervisors should have equal pay. What you are given is an honor to represent us.

Please control your greed! We are not your patsies. Keep your hands out of our pockets. No increases in your stipends.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc