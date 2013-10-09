Letter to the Editor: Obama’s Choreographed Campaign During Shutdown an Outrage

During the government shutdown, we have seen a carefully choreographed campaign carried out by a mean-spirited, uncompromising President Barack Obama. His goal: inflict as much pain as possible in an effort to blame Republicans and force them to cave to his demand.

In this effort, President Obama has once again taken aim at the military, even though he is their commander-in-chief.

Throughout his reign as president, Obama has weakened, down-sized and marginalized our great military. However, his actions toward them during the 17 percent government shutdown are most outrageous. He has allowed the Wold War I, World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials to be shutdown, all at a cost to the taxpayers. Oversees, the Normandy American Cemetery was closed and the Armed Forces Network was not allowed to broadcast sports.

Most recently, the actions of Obama, Chuck Hagel and the Pentagon were especially despicable. Four soldiers died over the weekend, and the Pentagon decided to withhold their death benefits, and their families were told to pay for their own travel expenses to Dover Air Force Base where the soldiers would be flown. This is stunning, because a bill was passed by Congress and signed by the president last week to pay America's troops and it should have given the Pentagon the ability to pay all kinds of bills.

Finally, why didn't President Obama sign an executive order and solve these problems?

As a nation, we must support our military and stand up to a government that has failed to do so.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria