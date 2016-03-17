Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:25 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Obama Administration Stance on Cuba Is As Shameful As It Is Short-Sighted

By Frederick R. Sidon | March 17, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

It is truly regrettable that the Obama administration does not understand or will not help American interests in the Caribbean.

The unilateral, un-reciprocated opening with the overtly Communist Castro brothers regime in Cuba has consequences. We have American national interests in the area, which is predominantly a tourism-based economy. The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are U.S. territories, their citizens are Americans, and their economies should be our government’s primary concern.

Opening Cuba to American tourists and airlines, allowing the free flow of dollars into the Castros’ coffers (for the people of Cuba will see only pennies, at best) does not appear to consider the damage inflicted to our already ailing islands.

Poor Cuba! The poor Cuban people. The Castro regime has had diplomatic relations with the whole world except the United States for a half-century, yet the Cuban people drive 1958 Chevrolets. Why is that? Why don’t they have 2016 Toyotas, Volkswagens and Fiats?

They have had tourism and economic ties to the world, yet the people haven’t benefited at all.

Instead of demanding freedom for Cubans, we are granting Fidel Castro everything he asked for in return for more repression of dissidents, no democracy, and a continuation of Communism.

All this at the expense of our own in the region. Shame.

Frederick R. Sidon
Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 