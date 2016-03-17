Letter to the Editor: Obama Administration Stance on Cuba Is As Shameful As It Is Short-Sighted

It is truly regrettable that the Obama administration does not understand or will not help American interests in the Caribbean.

The unilateral, un-reciprocated opening with the overtly Communist Castro brothers regime in Cuba has consequences. We have American national interests in the area, which is predominantly a tourism-based economy. The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are U.S. territories, their citizens are Americans, and their economies should be our government’s primary concern.

Opening Cuba to American tourists and airlines, allowing the free flow of dollars into the Castros’ coffers (for the people of Cuba will see only pennies, at best) does not appear to consider the damage inflicted to our already ailing islands.

Poor Cuba! The poor Cuban people. The Castro regime has had diplomatic relations with the whole world except the United States for a half-century, yet the Cuban people drive 1958 Chevrolets. Why is that? Why don’t they have 2016 Toyotas, Volkswagens and Fiats?

They have had tourism and economic ties to the world, yet the people haven’t benefited at all.

Instead of demanding freedom for Cubans, we are granting Fidel Castro everything he asked for in return for more repression of dissidents, no democracy, and a continuation of Communism.

All this at the expense of our own in the region. Shame.

Frederick R. Sidon

Santa Barbara