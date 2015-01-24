Letter to the Editor: Obama, Carbajal Trying to Have It Both Ways on Fee to Trust for Indian Tribes

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Peter Adam recently brought up the issue of re-examining the Fee to Trust for Indian tribes. It is nice to have a representative who is saying what most of the constituents in Santa Barbara County are thinking.

The federal government established Fee to Trust to help impoverished Indians get off the welfare rolls, not to help wealthy Indians get off tax rolls. Unfortunately, that process has become a financial drain on states. Our local Chumash Tribe is asking the federal government through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is run by Indians, to allow them to bring the 1,400 acres known as Camp 4 into Fee to Trust.

The Chumash are a tribe that would classify as being in the top one-tenth of 1 percent of income in the entire United States, yet they want to remove this acreage from the tax rolls, which places a financial burden on the rest of the taxpayers in this county. This land would not be subject to any local rules, regulations or taxing if brought into Fee to Trust. The tribe would be allowed to build anything they desired on the property without having any county oversight.

President Barack Obama, in his State of the Union address, stated; “That’s what middle-class economics is — the idea that this country does best when everyone gets their fair shot, everyone does their fair share, and everyone plays by the same set of rules. We don’t just want everyone to share in America’s success — we want everyone to contribute to our success.”

Supervisor Salud Carbajal wrote a letter to the editor of Noozhawk that stated in part; “I personally think President Barack Obama outlined a bold vision to continue building on a strong rebounding economy by expanding support for the middle class ...,” however for some reason he has found Supervisor Adam’s remark about Fee to Trust “appalling.”

The president thinks everyone should do their fair share and play by the same rules, but has said he wants to place more than 500,000 acres of land into Fee to Trust before he leaves office. Which is it, Mr. President? Fair share and same rules or different rules for different classes of citizens?

And Supervisor Carbajal, do we just apply the fair share and play by the rules to the rest of the citizens in this country and not tribal members?

It is past time to re-examine the Fee to Trust process and stop this granting of land to tribes that do not need financial assistance. We are all citizens of the United States and we should all be treated equally. Most of the members of the Chumash are living off the reservation and have assimilated into and are part of the community where they live.

Mike Hadley

Santa Ynez