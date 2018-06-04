Letter to the Editor: Obama Appoints Vicious Radical to DOJ

Once again, President Obama appoints a vicious radical to a key leadership position. This time in the Department of Justice.

His nominee to be the nation's top civil rights enforcer is Debo Adegbile, a race-obsessed lawyer who tried to free an unrepentant cop killer, Mumia Abu-Jamal. This radical so-called civil rights lawyer, like Attorney General Eric Holder, is a staunch affirmative action supporter and doesn't seem to believe white Americans are entitled to civil rights protections.

This is an in-your-face appointment, according to J. Christian Adams, who chronicled the radical policies of the DOJ in his book Injustice: Exposing the the Radical Agenda of the Obama Justice Department.

Are the inmates running the asylum? Does anyone care?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria