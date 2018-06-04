Letter to the Editor: Obama Appoints Vicious Radical to DOJ

Once again, President Obama appoints a vicious radical to a key leadership position. This time in the Department of Justice.
His nominee to be the nation's top civil rights enforcer is Debo Adegbile, a race-obsessed lawyer who tried to free an unrepentant cop killer, Mumia Abu-Jamal. This radical so-called civil rights lawyer, like Attorney General Eric Holder, is a staunch affirmative action supporter and doesn't seem to believe white Americans are entitled to civil rights protections.
This is an in-your-face appointment, according to J. Christian Adams, who chronicled the radical policies of the DOJ in his book Injustice: Exposing the the Radical Agenda of the Obama Justice Department.
Are the inmates running the asylum? Does anyone care?
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.