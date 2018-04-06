Letter to the Editor: Obama Is No Friend of Israel
By Diana Thorn | March 18, 2015 | 2:50 p.m.
On Wednesday morning, President Barack Obama avoided sending a message to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
However, in the past he has sent congratulations to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and communist China's President Xi Jinping.
Clearly, Obama is no friend of Netanyahu or Israel. Why is he good to our enemies (Iran) and bad to our allies (Israel)?
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria
