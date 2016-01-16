Letter to the Editor: Obama Upstaged by Iran Again
By Diana Thorn | January 16, 2016 | 7:20 a.m.
On Tuesday, the world took note of Iran's State of the Union Power Play. A naval incident occurred, during which two U.S. Navy vessels and ten American sailors were seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps ( IRGC)
It was an attempt to sabotage Pres. Obama's policy agenda and humiliate him prior to the finalization of a deal with Iran that that would lift economic sanctions and give Iran billions of dollars.
Sadly, a cycle of Pres. Obama appeasing and Iran escalating continues. And America looks foolish and weak.
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria
