Letter to the Editor: Obama vs. America

President Barack Obama is engaged in a war against America. 30 governors refuse to take in refugees and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., calls for a “pause.”

Furthermore, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., plans to introduce a bill to stop refugees from countries with significant jihadists movements and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, plans to introduce a bill to stop Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

Does Obama care? No. He still wants to open the flood gates for Muslim refugees, even though they won't assimilate and jihadists are hiding among them.

It is time to protect America. ISIS must be destroyed. This is not about politics, it is about our national security and our survival. All our politicians, including Obama, Gov. Jerry Brown and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, need to protect America. It is their constitutional duty.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria