Letter to the Editor: Obama’s America

A Chicago female police veteran of 17 years was “viciously” beaten by a man under the influence of drugs. According to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, the officer was afraid to use her weapon because of the public scrutiny she would have faced. She was responding to a car crash in the suburban neighborhood of Austin.
This is what happens when Pres. Obama, AG Loretta Lynch, the media and the radical leftist group Black Lives Matter target the police. The police pull back, citizens are in more danger and violence increases.
Hillary Clinton will continue this. Is that what you want, America?
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria