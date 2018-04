Letter to the Editor: Obama’s America

Hillary Clinton will continue this. Is that what you want, America?

This is what happens when Pres. Obama, AG Loretta Lynch, the media and the radical leftist group Black Lives Matter target the police. The police pull back, citizens are in more danger and violence increases.

A Chicago female police veteran of 17 years was “viciously” beaten by a man under the influence of drugs. According to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, the officer was afraid to use her weapon because of the public scrutiny she would have faced. She was responding to a car crash in the suburban neighborhood of Austin.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >