Letter to the Editor: Oil Companies and the Kochroach Klub

The environmental and moral filth of oil/gas companies, on almost constant display, have had their most recent exposure with the oil spill at Refugio State Beach, caused by rupture of a pipeline operated by Plains All American Pipeline.

Widespread news coverage of this event, backed in some cases by extensive research, has revealed (1) massive previous regulatory violations by this company, and (2) that the spill was not quickly contained because no automatic shutdown valve had been installed at the site. (It appears the company had vigorously, and successfully, fought any county regulation requiring installation of such a valve, claiming that since it operated nationally, only federal — not local — restrictions could hamper it.)

There are also concerns that Plains did not report the spill, and did not contain it, as quickly as it could and should have. California Sens. Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein and Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey sent a letter (May 28) to the Pipeline Safety and Hazardous Materials Administration, asking for an investigation into evidence that Plains took “ … 'about 90 minutes after the oil spill was confirmed to notify the National Response Center,' a clearinghouse for reports of hazardous material releases that coordinates responses. Additionally, Plains had reported problems with the line earlier that day.

"'We are concerned that Plains Pipeline may not have detected this spill or reported it to federal officials as quickly as possible, and that these delays could have exacerbated the extent of the damage to the environment ... .'

“Linda Krop, chief counsel of the Environmental Defense Center, said she was at the shore until 10 p.m. the day of the spill and nothing was being done to prevent crude that had fouled the beach and rocks from washing into the sea” (Associated Press).

Of course this event is only the latest in a never-ending tale of oil company corruption, environmental damage, and actual or potential sickening of men, women and children.

My previous posts here have cited and detailed environmental and health damage by oil/gas conglomerates ad infinitum, including law-breaking attempts to prevent discovery of same and innumerable violations of existing environmental regulations.

The vast majority of Americans recognize climate change as a real threat to us and our offspring; they approve measures to combat it, including reduction or elimination of carbon dioxide and methane emissions spewed into the atmosphere by oil/gas conglomerates.

Pope Francis, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Bill McKibben and many other notables have cautioned what we risk by ignoring, and failing to deal with, climate change. Globally, institutions, pension funds and church groups, among others, have begun to divest funds from investment in fossil fuel conglomerates.

But a crew of locals spend much of their lives touting the virtues of these climate-busters and climate-denier-liars.

They are the Kochroach Klub, named in honor of the multi-billionaire brothers whose immense wealth, including oil/gas holdings, have enabled them to fund and prop up the Tea Party as well as the modern GOP, and launch huge media campaigns in an attempt to discredit the science of global warming.

“Under the nearly five-decade reign of CEO Charles Koch, [Koch Industries] has paid out record civil and criminal environmental penalties. And in 1999, a jury handed down to Koch's pipeline company what was then the largest wrongful-death judgment of its type in U.S. history, resulting from the explosion of a defective pipeline that incinerated a pair of Texas teenagers” (RollingStone.com, Sept. 24, 2014).

How timely then, and how appropriate, to name and describe the local Kochroach Klub, whose members regularly infest these forums.

They are mostly oil company shills, who daily dart from site to site, touting the virtues of oil/gas conglomerates; excusing, denying or downplaying the extent, or the significance, of the constantly accumulating instances of environmental and health damage these corporations inflict.

Kochroachers daily denigrate or personally insult others while hiding behind fake names. They are of course cowards who, like real roaches, foul wherever they go while hiding their identities in dark places.

Deny — divert — digress — dismiss — distort — denigrate. These are Kochroacher tools. They:

(1) Deny the massive evidence, supported by innumerable scientific organizations, that climate change poses great harm to the Earth and its people and is largely the result of humans' use of fossil fuels.

(2) Divert attention from the known instances of well failures (see below) when citing no known poisonous contamination of clean aquifers by the thousands of injections wells containing carcinogens drilled into protected underground streams in California.

“ ... industry studies clearly show that five to seven per cent of all new oil and gas wells leak. As wells age, the percentage of leakers can increase to a startling 30 or 50 percent” (resilience.org, Jan. 10, 2013).

(3) Digress from verified citings of oil/gas company corruption and contamination by sneers and ad hominem attacks on the person or organization providing the evidence.

(4) Dismiss as trivial or meaningless the nature and extent of verified oil company environmental and health damage.

(5) Distort the record of oil/gas conglomerates by cherry-picking statistics, and ignore histories of repeated illegal activity and/or regulatory violations.

(6) Denigrate Noozhawk columnists and contributors, elected and appointed officials, religious leaders, news publications, environmental organizations, university professors, scientific study groups, online “watchdog” groups — in effect anyone or anything that criticizes or exposes oil/gas company environmental and health damage.

Kochroachers almost never reveal who they are, what profession they have, whether they are paid, or in any way compensated, by oil/gas companies or by organizations dependent on such companies, what standards of accomplishment they have achieved in life so that one can compare their sneering evaluations of others with their own lives.

Years ago, when I moved from New York City to Los Angeles, I was relieved seemingly to have escaped ever-present roaches. Now, in different form, they are scurrying about among us right here.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara