Letter to the Editor: Oil Company Contamination Underground, Under Radar

Whatever their peril from the disastrously plunging prices of Brent Crude or West Texas Intermediate, oil companies continue to foul the processes of government and pervert any supposed transparency in paid-for legislative influence.

Some months ago, thousands of Los Angeles citizens received a mailer that warned them “Gasoline restrictions … will hurt families in LA” and told them that legislation under consideration by their representatives in Sacramento would “take away our ability to drive to work in our own cars.”

The mailer was sent by the California Drivers Alliance, a grass-roots organization of motorists, yes? No. Somehow it was actually the Western States Petroleum Association, as

part of its lobbying effort to kill proposed legislation that would have reduced gas consumption by 50% in this state by 2030.

And somehow, when the WSPA filed its required disclosure of its lobbying efforts “there was no mention of its funding of the mail campaign and a related YouTube video.”

It appears that at present our state lobbying regulations are so full of loop-holes that “oil companies, labor groups and other special interests [may] conceal how they spend much of their money trying to influence state government, and that the amount of lobbying in the shadows is growing at an alarming rate.”

Currently in California, companies that hire registered lobbyists must report the monies paid to them. But money paid to other individuals such as former politicians, to non-profit organizations or to other entities for the purpose of influencing legislation need only be listed as “other payment to influence” without a requirement to give names or individual sums.

Now, attorneys at California's Fair Political Practices Commission are proposing changes to state law that would require itemization of “'other payments' of $2,500 or more to include details including the payee, the amount and the primary purpose of the payment such as advertising, consultants, research and public affairs.”

Carmen Balber, executive director of Consumer Watchdog, thinks the category “'public affairs' is too broad and could allow lobbying firms to hide money spent on grass-roots campaigns, coalition building, publications, phone banking, canvassing and robo-calls.”

“Representatives of the Western State Petroleum Ass'n. Did not return requests for comment ...”

“Representatives of … the California Hospital Association said disclosing more information … is not a significant concern and would not change how they operate.” (All quotes above from Los Angeles Times, Jan. 17, 2015)

So we see once again, as evidenced above, that oil conglomerates continue their strenuous efforts to subvert governmental attempts to deal effectively with climate change, that they continue a history of manipulation – open and hidden - to achieve this environmentally destructive goal.

The Fair Political Practices Commission meets Thursday, Jan. 21 to consider the changes.

Here are submissions to the FPPC regarding “Amend Regulation 18616: Lobbying - Disclosure of Other Payments to Influence.”

National Institute on Money in State Politics: “ … In total, $768.4 million—which is 20 percent of the $3.9 billion spent lobbying from 2000 through 2014—was reported as 'Other Payments to Influence.' That is a lot of money spent in the dark. Therefore, we are very pleased that the FPPC proposes to strengthen this section of California’s lobbying disclosure rules.”

California Newspaper Publishers Association: “ … a significant and glaring gap in disclosure. For example, California Drivers Alliance spent $4.8 million in 'other' payments during the second half of 2014, but there is no detailed reporting on what that money went to. Journalists' access to this information would give them an opportunity [to] provide a more detailed picture of how interest groups attempt to influence decision makers.

“We applaud your efforts to promote transparency and close a gap in current disclosure requirements.”

Jodi Remke, Chair of the FPPC: “The public is entitled to know who is trying to influence public officials and how they are doing it.”

Amen!

William Smithers

Santa Barbara