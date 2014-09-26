Letter to the Editor: Oil Company Corruption Spreads to Journalism

A featured story by Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik (Sept. 24) reveals that a piece in the Richmond Standard, “a community news site for that Bay Area locality,” painted a very unflattering picture of 170 activists traveling by train to participate in New York City's Climate Change March, describing them as “boisterous, rude, messy and smelly.”

Objective reporting by a “community-driven-news” source, as the Richmond Standard declares itself? It seems not. The Standard is “entirely a creation of Chevron Corp., which operates a huge and controversial refinery in, yes, Richmond, and presumably doesn't have the same view of climate change as the activists on the train.”

“'The fact that this Richmond site looks like any other community news site is just a masquerade,' said Ken Doctor, media doctor at Newsonomics.com.”

“'The disclosures [embedded in the site] don't go very far to show how news can be corrupted,' says Ed Wasserman, dean of UC Berkley's Graduate School of Journalism.”

Much of Hiltzik's column describes how this publication “reports” matters related to Chevron's Richmond refinery, e.g., the fire that erupted there.

More and more of us are becoming aware of the filth — literal and figurative — this industry group is bringing to our country, our state and our community.

The highly toxic chemically-laced “flowback” fluids brought back up from fracked wells, transported by millions of tanker trucks and disposed of — somewhere — are not subject to federal regulation under the Clean Water Act or the Safe Drinking Water Act. They call this the “Halliburton Loophole.” Recognize the name? Would you like to try a cup? Would you like a bundle of this hazardous material — the federal government won't label it as such — “injected” into the earth near your home?

Our governor has, over time, received millions of dollars from oil/gas companies, notably to support his Proposition 30. In 2011, he fired Elena Miller, director of the state's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) “after intense lobbying from Central Valley legislators and the oil and gas exploration and production industry” (California Environmental Law) because she was not issuing drilling permits fast enough. Good Will Hunting or a pact with Beelzebub?

In June of this year, a petition signed by more than 50,000 Kern County residents asked the governor to visit them so he could see for himself the impacts of fracking. They wanted Brown to “face the reality that fracking is wasting and poisoning California's water, polluting the climate and endangering families," stated the organization Race Poverty and the Environment. Apparently the governor was in too delicate a condition to actually look at the devastation his policies are creating. Did the “Central Valley legislators” mentioned above Insist he get the view?

Now we find big oil money snaking through our own community, perhaps even into this forum. Did you get a phone call from a source that wouldn't disclose itself asking, on behalf of a “survey”: “Do you have an opinion on Measure P?” If you said you supported Measure P, did you get a follow-up? If you gave a different answer, did another call come offering you $100, $150 to attend a “focus group” about a “ballot measure”?

There are certainly contributors here who make all or part of their living from the oil/gas industry, or who receive compensation in some form from that group or from entities funded by the industry.

Are they telling you there has never been fracking in Santa Barbara County? Venoco Inc. owned up to doing it from 2009-10. Are they telling you there will never be fracking in the county? While it's true that the shale formations here are convoluted in a way that makes the process more difficult than in other areas, it's completely possible that an individual company could locate a “sweet spot,” and drill for what profit it thinks may be had. Measure P protects us from the possibility; big oil is spending millions to keep the option open.

Are the Climate Deniers and Measure P opponents here talking to you about cyclic steam injection — the drilling technology that polluted an entire lake in Canada and boiled to death construction supervisor Robert David Taylor in Kern County?

“All told, more than 12,000 barrels of bitumen seeped to the surface through five different fractures … nearly a dozen kilometres apart. The bitumen seeped into a lake, muskeg and the forest for more than a year, killing wildlife and polluting the landscape. ... The ongoing clean-up job of what amounted to the province's fourth largest oil spill has cost nearly $50 million to date.” (http://thetyee.ca/News/2014/07/24/CNRL-Seepage-Review/)

Measure P will protect us from this possibility; big oil is spending millions to keep this ghastly possibility alive and well.

Yes, big oil is in town spreading big dough around. It's employees and/or supporters, here and elsewhere, are doing their very best, like the adept magician, to point your attention away from what its secret substances can do to you, your family, friends and community.

Measure P protects. Vote yes for it on Nov. 4.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara