Letter to the Editor: Oil Industry’s Misleading Campaign Against Measure P

You have to laugh at the latest ploy by the oil industry in their dishonest campaign against Measure P, the ballot initiative to protect our environment from the risks associated with new and extreme oil extraction processes.

To try to scare voters out of voting yes in their best interests, the oil industry and its boosters are vigorously (and falsely) arguing that the ballot measure applies to all existing wells, will not allow maintenance and will shut down all wells in the county.

Here’s the funny part: Does anyone doubt for one second that if Measure P passes that these exact same people will be arguing that it applies to none of their wells?

Don’t be fooled by their misleading campaign. The tiny amount of additional oil that can be produced by these risky techniques is not worth the threats to our water, our air and our other industries.

Vote yes on Measure P.

Karla Lorenzana

Santa Barbara