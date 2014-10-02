Letter to the Editor: Oil Is a Global Market

Oil is a global market. All oil produced here in Santa Barbara County is sent outside the county to be refined. It is not used locally, and no amount of oil here in our county will affect the global price of oil or gas.

Don't be fooled by the oil ads saying that Measure P would mean more oil imports and that oil exports are banned. There is a ban on some exports, but "California crude oil to Pacific Rim countries" is allowed. Alaskan oil can also be exported, and the Los Angeles Times reported recently Alaskan oil is being shipped to South Korea because "bids from Asian customers were higher than bids from U.S. West Coast customers.”

What's more, there is no export ban on products refined from oil, like fuel, and those exports are increasing rapidly. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, we exported 3.5 million barrels per day of petroleum products last year.

What's more, the oil we would produce in Santa Barbara County is very heavy, polluting oil. It is some of the most carbon-intensive oil in the world. It is not better for the environment to produce it here. It is worse!

It's not worth sacrificing our local water, air and health to get this very polluting oil to the global market. Vote yes on Measure P.

Tess Blake

Santa Maria