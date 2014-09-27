Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Oil Money Fills the Airwaves

By Linda Bernson | September 27, 2014 | 9:00 p.m.

The local media is saturated with big ads against Measure P. Who is paying for all those ads and slick mailers? Obviously oil companies, and that includes big out-of-area companies in addition to our local ones.

They have promoted the idea that Measure P will shut down all existing oil production in Santa Barbara County, even though the County Counsel’s office has stated on several occasions that this shutdown scenario is not true. If you want to hear it yourself, go to the Sept. 3 Planning Commission meeting on the county website starting around 04:26:00 and listen. Realize that if existing production is not shut down, then all the fears about lost tax revenue and lost jobs and money in our economy are not true.

Of course, saying they want to drill 10,000 new wells would not be so popular so they don’t mention that. The oil companies are even telling their own investors, in private publications, that the shutdown idea is absurd.

Yes on Measure P is all volunteer and is endorsed by every environmental group in the county as well as many elected officials, farmers, businesses and others. See the endorsement list at the voteyesonp.org website. None of these folks have the millions to buy a lot of advertising so if you want to see Measure P pass take some time now to study it and to tell all your friends to vote YES on P. Help it go viral!

Linda Bernson
Goleta

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 