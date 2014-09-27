Letter to the Editor: Oil Money Fills the Airwaves

The local media is saturated with big ads against Measure P. Who is paying for all those ads and slick mailers? Obviously oil companies, and that includes big out-of-area companies in addition to our local ones.

They have promoted the idea that Measure P will shut down all existing oil production in Santa Barbara County, even though the County Counsel’s office has stated on several occasions that this shutdown scenario is not true. If you want to hear it yourself, go to the Sept. 3 Planning Commission meeting on the county website starting around 04:26:00 and listen. Realize that if existing production is not shut down, then all the fears about lost tax revenue and lost jobs and money in our economy are not true.

Of course, saying they want to drill 10,000 new wells would not be so popular so they don’t mention that. The oil companies are even telling their own investors, in private publications, that the shutdown idea is absurd.

Yes on Measure P is all volunteer and is endorsed by every environmental group in the county as well as many elected officials, farmers, businesses and others. See the endorsement list at the voteyesonp.org website. None of these folks have the millions to buy a lot of advertising so if you want to see Measure P pass take some time now to study it and to tell all your friends to vote YES on P. Help it go viral!

Linda Bernson

Goleta