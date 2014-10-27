Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:51 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Proponents of Measure P Using Same Old Scare Tactics

By Phil Hosch | October 27, 2014 | 9:41 a.m.

I am still in awe of the proponents of Measure P. They are still using the same old scare tactics they used to get people to sign their petition.

Don’t they get it? How do you protect something that is already protected? Our water is monitored by a number of government agencies, and the results open to the public for review anytime they want.

Even the evil oil companies that are a proud bunch of Americans, as well as farmers, monitor the fresh water in their areas to make sure there is no contamination. Not to mention the local water boards as well as the Santa Barbara County Petroleum Department, California Oil & Gas and the federal EPA, to mention a few. These people work hard to make sure that all regulations are followed and report their findings for further review.

These self-appointed protectors of our water have shown they do not have any common sense or knowledge of whatever they think they are trying to protect, and evidently don’t have anything else to do. If water, air and global warming are such a great concern, I again invite them to go where they can do some good. I am sure Syria, Iraq, China, North Korea and Russia could use their help.

These proponents of P should use their money to the greater good. Heck, I would bet the oil companies would be more than glad to get them to these places and even get them some introductions, and again don’t forget to take your lawyers with you as I know they will be a great help arguing your concerns.

Since this measure was put up to the voters, I have seen it morph from just water to guard to now air, GHG, global warming and whatever else they think would sway us dumb voters. I say again, base a vote on the facts not hearsay from all these supporters of Measure P, as they clearly are denying the facts and have tunnel vision as well as insult us with their false information. I do not know if anyone else is tired of the Water Guardians telling us they are protecting us from ourselves, but I do not want their help and never needed it, along with a great number of informed citizens in this great country.

No on P is the only way to vote on this ill-conceived measure.

Phil Hosch
Santa Maria

