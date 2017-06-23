Letter to the Editor: Old Spanish Days is a Misnomer; Acknowledging Those who Came Before

One can always appreciate history, often told through a prism of selective memories and sources. But to celebrate even a limited period, as outlined by a current director of Old Spanish Days in a June 4 opinion piece, defining this as the Rancho Period is possibly shortsighted, incorrectly stating there were no towns, stores, hospitals and banks, no hotels, or inns, prior to this period here in our area.

Per researcher Bruce Miller, in his detailed book, Chumash, A Picture of their World, the Chumash lived here in well-developed villages, with commerce, religious belief, art and legacy for thousands of years.

Our city was called Syuhtun and was a midpoint of their territory, and those who lived here were among the richest tribes in the area for commerce, culture, music, art, astronomy and mythology. They had a strong sense of community, a highly developed sense of ritual and spiritual power, which was manifested in their daily life.

They had a vibrant, bountiful and relatively peaceful existence. They welcomed travelers, so there was no need for hotels, and it was that welcoming spirit that was their downfall.

In October 1542, this all changed when two small Spanish caravels sailed into the Santa Barbara Channel under the command of Juan Cabrillo, who took possession of each Chumash village for the Crown of Spain.

It was in these initial takings that that the name rancherias was given by Cabrillo to the Chumash villages, not a term developed by the Mexicans in 1824-1864. Cabrillo noted in his log, there were many rancherias up and down the coast.

How insulting to Those who came Before to state that the Chumash ​“could work on the ranches” of this time period “as cooks, weavers, domestics, carpenters” and possibly “even vaqueros.” It was not mentioned that often the Chumash youth were conscripted to work as Diggers, working the mines for the flood of Yankees who inundated this area.

Why did these people not own land again and have the opportunity to rebuild their rich culture that was so vibrant before it was taken?

President John F. Kennedy wrote as an introduction to The American Heritage Book of Indians: “American Indians defy any single description. They were and are far too individualistic. They shared no common language and few common customs. But collectively their history is our history, and should be part of our shared and remembered heritage. Our treatment of Indians ... still affects the national conscience.”

On June 5, The Wall Street Journal featured an incident in Minneapolis where an “art” sculpture titled “Scaffold,” which represented state-sanctioned hangings, including the execution of 38 Native American in 1862, was being taken down by request of the Dakota American Indian community for insensitivity and not acknowledging the earlier abuse and executions. The director of the art exhibition apologized.

There likely will be no apology to the early Chumash of Syuhtun, but maybe we could learn from Minneapolis and acknowledge all of our past history, not just the dances and fiestas.

Gillian Christie

Santa Barbara