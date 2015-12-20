Letter to the Editor: Omnibus Spending Bill Leaves Feeling of Bah Humbug

Advice

Ba Humbug. So much for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Americans are angry and frightened. They have reason to be. They have been sold out by a leftist Democratic Party, an Obama whorshiping media and a capitulating Republican Party. History will not be kind.

Most recently, Speaker of the House Ryan, approved a budget, busting $1.1 trillion plus government tax and spend Omnibus bill. The Senate rubber-stamped it.. Sadly, this monstrosity advances Obama's transformation of America and negates any deficit cuts.

The details of the Omnibus Bill are ugly. It will fully fund Obama's refugee resettlement program including Syria, all Mideast immigration programs, sanctuary cities, DACA and at a cost of $1.6 million it will finance the cost of the resettlement illegal aliens.

The number of H-2B visa workers will quadruple in 2016 to 250,000. This will hurt black workers, single women, students, American workers and first generation immigrants. Other frustrating items include fully funding Planned Parenthood and making tax credits permanent even though $4 billion was wrongly awarded to illegals in 2010 according to the Dept. of Treasury Inspector General.

Finally, this outrageous deal includes funding the Paris created Green Climate Fund, lifting spending caps, not allocating funds for the 700 miles southern border fence, and surrendering to the EPA. ( water-coal ) In total, 150 Republican proposals were ignored. America, this is betrayal. Whether the result of greed, corruption, socialism, or a world-wide view- time will tell. Is it any wonder average Americans are in rebellion and favor outsiders?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria