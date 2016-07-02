Letter to the Editor: On Fourth of July, America Is Under Attack from Home and Abroad

On July 4th, we will celebrate the independence and birth of our nation. Included in its foundation: Limited government, nationalism, following the rule of law and the constitution.

Sadly today, things are reversing. As a nation, we are being threatened and undermined by our weak, anti-American, lawless leaders. Many of them are promoting globalization over Americanism, big government control or limited government, lawlessness over following the law, and many refuse to protect our country against the very real threat of Islamic terrorism. It is astonishing, dangerous and frightening. And to add to the problem, the media is aiding in the demise of our republic.

On the positive side, we have a chance to strand up for our country. It will be up to" we the people" to save our republic. Do we want to continue down this dangerous road, or do we want to reclaim our country?

The choice is yours, America. Choose wisely.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria