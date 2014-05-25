Letter to the Editor: On the Sadness in Isla Vista

At the corner-cross by Freebirds I paused, spent by the night before and the day now ending. We were, all of us in Isla Vista, wounded.

Yet in that moment, moving east toward west on Pardall Road, a massed multitude from UCSB and Santa Barbara processed, each bearing a small light toward our suffering village. They had come to stand with each other and with us in vigil.

When we are all of us wounded, it is not yet time to politicize, blame and speculate. It is, I prayerfully submit, time to stand together in silent witness and weep together ... to pause a while at the painful corner-cross before we orient ourselves to a change of direction.

I am awed by the courage and compassion of those I responded alongside of, and the deep resilience evident when we are processing together.

— Fr. Jon-Stephen Hedges, EMT, CTR, BCCC

Chaplain for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, UCSB Police Department, Isla Vista Foot Patrol, county Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, and ACT