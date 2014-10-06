Letter to the Editor: Parents of America, Take Note

Take note of President Barack Obama’s actions, parents of America. He is not protecting your children.

With his relentless open border, he has let tens of thousands of "unaccompanied minors" with all kinds of contagious diseases cross into our country. He ordered them flown into secret locations in all 50 states without medical screening. These disease carriers are attending our schools and exposing communities.

Today, we are seeing the results of his actions. The health and lives of American children are threatened by new illnesses — many deadly. The list is growing: resistant strains of TB, measles, dengue fever and EV-D68, a virus that has suddenly reappeared after 50 years and is paralyzing and killing our young.

Last week, an unknown number of America’s children were victims of Ebola exposure by an African, because President Obama took action to not stop flights from Ebola-ridden countries since it might damage their economy.

Soon, our children’s bodies will be forced to fight more epidemics. Secretary of State John Kerry announced that a new surge of minors is on its way with tropical diseases new to North America, including the “virus of excruciating pain” — chikungunya. President Obama will welcome them again with free flights and goodies.

Wake up, parents. A pattern of U.S. kids’ health being ignored is clear. Want to protect your children? Demand the borders be closed, hold President Obama legally accountable for this heartbreaking horror, call Congress and homeschool your children, if necessary.

It is time to put Americans first.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria