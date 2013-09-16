Letter to the Editor: Parents of Crash Victim Charlotte MacLean Say Thank You

Doug and I wish to extend a very heartfelt “thank you” to our Santa Ynez Valley community and beyond for the outpouring of support, hugs, flowers, cards, donations, memorial gathering assistance, sympathy, compassion and memories following the sudden, tragic death Aug. 3 of our daughter, Charlotte Rose, who had just turned 19.

We would also like to thank local media for helping promote better understanding of Asperger’s syndrome in girls, the importance of always wearing a seatbelt and never riding unsecured in a truck bed, and also for sharing information on our “Charlotte Rose McNeil MacLean 'Blackbird' Memorial Fund,” set up to continue work our daughter had begun, helping people, in particular teens having difficulty navigating life.

Her life of so much passion and promise had already inspired creative change in many lives.

The “Blackbird” Fund’s primary goal is to help teens with “broken wings ... learn to fly,” especially through the arts, therapeutic programs and better understanding of adoption issues and Asperger’s/high functioning autism. The fund will focus on helping girls, for whom diagnosis and assistance can be more elusive than for boys.

Donations (not tax deductible) can be made through the fund’s Facebook page or Montecito Bank & Trust, 591 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang, CA 93463, Attn: Bonnie Holdren (805.686.8615) or through any branch of Montecito Bank & Trust.

Teresa McNeil MacLean

Santa Ynez