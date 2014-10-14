Letter to the Editor: SBCC’s Measure S Is Too Loosely Written

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo is a decent person and I like and respect her. But she and other local elected officials who support Measure S have not paid attention to how loosely it is written.

Measure S and its terrible consequences — social and financial — were not thought through by many of those supporting it. The people and companies that will profit from it financially love it!

There is no guarantee stated anywhere in Measure S on exactly how much and what the $288 million will be used for. Zero! Zip! Nada! The voters have no way of knowing what it will be spent on and no way of controlling its spending. Read the measure in the ballot pamphlet.

Many voters don't have a clue on Measure S, and our elected officials have done nothing to explain it, except to say it will be great for our local kids. A few of us, through the media, have tried to do it. I believe we are succeeding where our local officials, especially those in their vocal support of Measure S, have totally failed!

What benefit is it to our local kids to have SBCC offer $30 million for an apartment complex to house out-of-district students, an apartment complex that would have cost $50 million including interest and have been paid for by SBCC district taxpayers? The purchase would have taken $350,000 a year plus assessments off the property tax rolls. SBCC pays no taxes! The complex was bought by a private company for $33 million.

Some SBCC students are criminals, and increasing their population and providing them with housing will only make it worse. The people living near SBCC's outside-the-district students on the Westside and in Isla Vista are under siege. Ask someone who lives in either place. SBCC President Lori Gaskin and the trustees have not done nearly enough to stop their Junior Mafia students from invading and affecting the quiet enjoyment of local residents on the Westside.

Passing Measure S puts the cart before the horse. We should determine how much money is needed for vital use at SBCC and what this $288 million is going to be spent for before Gaskin & Co. get another dime of SBCC district taxpayers' bond money.

The social issues that have been and continue to be created, especially on the Westside, by an ever-expanding SBCC should also be addressed before they get another dime of bond money.

What Gaskin & Co. and supporters of Measure S — Murrillo, Councilman Gregg Hart, Assemblyman Das Williams, District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, among others — are all saying is "give SBCC another $288 million and we will solve all the problems that SBCC has created." This will never happen if they get the money before the administration shapes up the school's negative financial and social impacts on our area.

After the election, whether Measure S passes or not, a neutral citizens committee must be formed to guide the direction of SBCC's social and financial negative impacts on the community or this monster will eat our city alive.

First Measure S must be defeated, and then the selected people of the SBCC district from Goleta to Carpinteria have to meet with Gaskin & Co and their local elected officials and together go back to the drawing board. Any further local bond money for SBCC must have oversight from a truly independent citizens oversight group — not one that is now chosen by the SBCC Board of Trustees after applications are first sent to Gaskin, the very people that they are supposed to oversee.

Finally, the local elected officials who have supported Measure S must be held accountable as to why they supported a bond measure that really does not spell out what our $288 million will be used for, at a payback cost of $500 million.

Ernest Salomon

Santa Barbara