Letter to the Editor: Paul Ryan’s Snub of Donald Trump a Stunning, Stupid Move

May 8, 2016

Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. He has won more popular votes this cycle than Mitt Romney did in all of 2012. He is the people's choice.

Less than 2 days after Trump clinched the Republican nomination, Speaker Paul Ryan revealed on CNN that he could not support Donald Trump at this time. It was a stunning, stupid, unprecedented move. By doing so, Ryan gave the finger to all the people who support Trump and once again showed us the political class only cares about money, power and their agendas.

What does Ryan support? Simply put: open borders, foreign migration, foreign trade and more military engagements. ( Like Hillary

Clinton) 

Speaker Ryan is an advocate for open borders. In 2013 he actively campaigned on behalf of Marco Rubio and Barack Obama's amnesty and immigration plan. As House Speaker, he passed an omnibus spending bill that included a massive increase in the number of low-skilled foreign workers to fill U.S. jobs. His omnibus spending bill funded visas for 300,000 Muslim migrants for this year alone. As Roy Beck, the president of the immigration control group Numbers USA explained, " Open Borders is in his DNA." Ryan also denounced Mr. Trump's call for a temporary pause on Muslim migration.

What about trade? Ryan and Hillary Clinton are trade globalists and support foreign trade policies.  They do not put America first. In 2015, Ryan helped Obama fast track the Trans. Pacific Partnership. Even Ryan's own Wisconsin constituents don't like his trade policies, as 54% of them believe trade deals take away USA jobs.

The question of the day, will Speaker Ryan and mainstream Republicans support Donald Trump, the people's choice? If not, Hilary Clinton will become president and The Republican Party will be gone.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

