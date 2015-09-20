Letter to the Editor: Phillips 66-Nipomo Oil Train Hysteria Unfounded

Advice

The hysteria about the Phillips 66 proposed siding for oil trains in far southwestern Nipomo is puzzling. Oil trains have been passing through this railroad right of way for 50 years.

The oil trains going south presently pass right through down town San Luis Obispo, Guadalupe, Goleta, Santa Barbara and points south.

This has been going on for years without incident. Why the new fuss? The fact that some of these trains will be stopping at the Nipomo Phillips 66 facility, using the new siding on their property, should make no difference to anything. If not there, then locations elsewhere.

The fuzzy thinking of the anti people ignores that most of the oil is locally produced in San Ardo, just up Highway 101 30 miles from SLO. If you have ever passed by this location on 101 or on the Union Pacific Railroad, you have seen the hundreds of wells and miles of oil trains there.

Enough nonsense has been said about this issue. There is no threat to anyone.

Phillips 66 has been a valuable business in the county. Support them now.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc