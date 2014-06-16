Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: The ‘Planned’ Invasion of America

By Don and Diana Thorn | June 16, 2014 | 6:57 p.m.

Today, we are witnessing the "planned" invasion of America at the southern border. Leading the charge are President Barack Obama, Mexico, and Central and South American countries. This is a war against our nation.

Our overwhelmed Border Patrol agents cannot defend our borders. The president has forced them and soldiers on military bases to become babysitters while drug dealers, gang members and possibly terrorists have crossed into the U.S.

Minors under 21, who are simply pawns, most with highly contagious diseases, are being transported through Mexico, with that country's consent, and the numbers are escalating every day.

Yet the commander in chief has done nothing to protect our borders, which is his duty. Instead, he falsely calls the loss of our border a humanitarian problem, so Americans who stand up for their border look cruel. However, in real life, this unstopped massive invasion will infect our population, harm our own children, bankrupt our country, destroy health care, and deplete our water and food supplies.

America, will we as a nation be easily conned and remain gutless, or will we stand up? To protect our nation, we must NOW close our borders, put the army in charge and consider removing the president.

Don and Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

