I had to chuckle at Sharyne Merritt’s attack on me in a recent letter to the editor, about my own letter to the editor in Noozhawk about working together as neighbors to solve the Chumash housing issue.

As she herself is a political appointee and outspoken backer of my opponent for Third District Santa Barbara County supervisor, I was especially amused that she attacked me as a “politician.”

Ms. Merritt’s claim that my opponent can claim “ownership” of the “triangle” solution because of her three-minute public comment to the County-Chumash ad-hoc committee is intellectually dishonest. The notion arose among the community as soon as the Chumash bought the triangle property several months ago, and has been widely discussed by folks of many political stripes.

I likewise won’t claim primary ownership of the “triangle” idea, which was not even the major theme of my letter to the editor. The point is that we need to approach solutions as neighbors as the preferred method of decision-making, and avoid externally imposed mandates that will further embitter us.

Personal attacks, such as the one against me by political appointee Merritt, do nothing but divert us from the supremely important task of managing our own affairs — especially County-Chumash issues — in a civil and respectful manner.

Bruce Porter, candidate for Third District Santa Barbara County supervisor

Santa Ynez