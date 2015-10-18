Letter to the Editor: In Face of Political Pressure, Roseburg Stands Tall

Advice

On Oct. 9, President Barack Obama flew to Roseburg, Ore., which had been the scene of a mass shooting at a community college.

It was a political move, even though he claimed he wanted to meet with the families of those killed. Many citizens, the local sheriff and some of the families didn’t want him to come.

The citizens of Roseburg are not fools. They understand that Obama promoted his anti-gun agenda immediately after the shootings. As a result, he was met by many citizens. There were anti-Obama signs, pro-gun signs, pro-Second Amendment signs and signs that said “Chicago Needs You.” Other signs said they stand with Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin and that Gun-Free Zones Kill.

Finally someone is standing up to our imperial, socialist, anti-American president.

Maybe Obama and all the anti-Second Amendment politicians should give up their guns, security forces and protections. Would they then feel safe?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria