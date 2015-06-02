Letter to the Editor: Pope Francis, the Poor and the Environment

The recent change in the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church (RCC) bodes well for the poor and the planet. Pope Francis has made both the poor and the environment real priorities. In the past there have been many priests and entire orders within the RCC that labor for the poor and advocate for the environment. After all, it is the poor who suffer the most from climate chaos.

Until recently, they had only tepid support from the Vatican. One priest that did so was Father Oscar Romero, who was gunned down while he performed Mass for his opposition to the killing of the poor in El Salvador. Thanks to Pope Francis he is now on the path to well earned sainthood.

Like Father Romero, the SVD and the Jesuits work for the poor and the environment. Catholic means inclusive, and Catholic activism spans the range of philosophy to living on the world’s largest garbage pile. Some “Christians” only concern themselves with the salvation of the soul and ignore the suffering of the body. At the beginning of two years as a missionary to assist the poor when I stayed at the Catholic Trade Center, a hub for the Society of the Divine Word, I found social activists working in the shelter of Christian teachings to assist the poor.

There is nothing false or tenuous about their interpretation of the gospel. Theirs seems the most literal interpretation. They labor in love of the poorest of the poor but strive to listen, recognize and reflect back the unrealized potential of the poor, their gifts, talents and power in community. Catholicism has a mixed legacy as you would expect from a church that hopes to be all inclusive. Father Ben Beltran, who recruited me in California, attempts to include indigenous respect for Mother Earth in his works and termed that work the "Stewardship of Creation." Similarly a Jesuit Archbishop, Father Antonio Ledesma here in Mindanao also focuses on the environment with the same term.

Father Ben was the parish priest of Smokey Mountain in Tondo, one of the largest garbage pile on the planet. After the Philippine government relocated the scavengers of Smokey Mountain to an unprepared rural location, the scavengers returned and the Fathers assisted them in organizing cooperative efforts for a better life at Smokey Mountain. The alliance is called the Sambayang Kristiyano Alyanza, and it is run by the scavengers for the scavengers with only support from the Fathers. The cooperative teaches at all levels for employment and parenting, and places scavengers into jobs that they want in repairing, reusing and recycling things — as well as other trades that allow them to live in the city.

This shows how the Fathers listen and learn from the experience of the poor. They witness the spirit in every individual and bring it out and then facilitate a natural alliance of spirit and solidarity between scavengers. The abstract “Christ” of the philosophers remains abstract, but the “Christ” within the poor is very real to this work of love.

“When we are dreaming alone, it’s only a dream. When we are dreaming with others, it’s the beginning of a reality.” — Dom Helder Camara

The Fathers also engage the wealthier members of the Philippine society. Through the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals, many Smokey Mountain children are sponsored to education and advancement. The cooperatives of Smokey Mountain lobbied Presidents Cory Aguino and Ramos, and in 1992 got the Smokey Mountain Development and Reclamation Project.

This is all I know to this point, but I am trying to learn. My information is dated, and this came from the 1994 book Smokey Mountain: Ravaged Earth and Wasted Lives available online. I recommend it!

Now finally Father Ben and the SVD missionary order of the Catholic Church have a leader in the Vatican who will help them in their missions.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Davao City, Mindanao, Philippines

Formerly of Santa Barbara