Letter to the Editor: Support Petition to Preserve Historic Gas Station in Goleta

We would like to encourage the Goleta City Council to support the efforts by Tom Modugno and his petition to designate the 1927 Barnsdall-Rio Grande filling station at the western end of Hollister Avenue as a city landmark.

We have tried for years to protect this historic landmark. A GVHS sign was placed at the station about 30 years ago. The history is described in my book titled Looking Back published in 1991.

The present golf course owners do not seem interested in maintaining it. The prior owners had renovated the structure and used it as a sales office for their real estate development project. However, they have left long ago.

It is in the middle of developments on west Hollister and is an outstanding example of Goleta early history in that area.

Please give this petition your serious consideration.

Justin and Ann Ruhge

Goleta