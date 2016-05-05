Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Preserving Ballard Canyon Road

By Angela Slater | May 5, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

In response to Michael Larner’s letter regarding Preserving Estate Wineries and his application for a Tier 2 winery, tasting room and events ordinance. We are in opposition for one reason:  Location!

Contrary to Michael Larner’s remarks, we do advocate and support the SY wine industry, but Ballard Canyon Road is just not an appropriate location for another winery tasting room and events project.

Ballard Canyon is a 7.2 mile road, which could not be built today as is.   It is not a safe road for wine tasting and the extra traffic that will ensue.

BCR is enjoyed by many residents and visitors for hiking, jogging, horseback riding and is a top cycling destination that attracts hundreds of cyclists every week.  Tragically, however, the short stretch of BCR is also plagued with many accidents and fatalities due to its narrow blind curves, with no shoulder easements and large old oaks close to the edge. We can all attest to a large number of accidents that don’t get reported we all have witnessed.    The dangerous impact on those who use Ballard Canyon Road if more tasting rooms and large events are approved would be significant.

If Santa Barbara County approves Michael Larner’s application for a tasting room and events, then the floodgates will open, as there are at least fourteen vineyards and several of these meet the same Tier II standards as Michael Larner’s property along Ballard Canyon Road.

 We don’t want to see Ballard Canyon end up like several of the crowded roads in Napa and Sonoma counties. 

Angela Slater
​Solvang

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 