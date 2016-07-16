Letter to the Editor: President Barack Obama Betraying America

Pres. Obama has betrayed America. His only goal is to fundamentally transform the United States, at any cost. And a subservient media, the Democratic Party and cowardly Republicans are helping him attain his goal.

If you doubt this, consider the following:

1. Obama won't name or seriously fight the global threat of Islamic terrorism.

2. He is fast tracking the release of the most dangerous jihadists at Gitmo, some of which have already been involved in attacks. ( Turkey)

3. He is flooding our country with sharia following Muslims and illegals who are sick, criminals and drug cartel members.

4. On the home front, he is escalating racial, gender, sexual, class, age and economic divide.

5. He is targeting the police instead of domestic terrorist groups like Black Lives Matter and the New Black Panther Party.

6. He is destroying our economy by imposing excessive taxes and regulations.

7. He has weakened, downsized and turned our military into a social experiment.

8. He is preventing us from becoming energy independent.

9. He wants America to become part of a global family, instead of remaining a strong, independent, sovereign nation.

History will reveal how far America has fallen under Pres. Obama. But, why have we allowed this to happen? Will we allow the continued destruction of our republic by electing Hillary Clinton? She dropped the ball in Benghazi and wants to permanently resettle close to a million Muslims migrants during her first term.

America, it is time to put the safety and security of Americans first. In November replace anyone who has supported the disastrous policies of Pres. Obama. This election is about survival.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria