Letter to the Editor: President Barack Obama’s Abuse of Power

There has been a heated debate recently, over transgender rights in schools and public life. Case in point: a federal lawsuit against North Carolina for its law mandating that in public facilities, individuals must use the bathroom that match the sex on their birth certificate.

On Friday, Pres. Obama upped the ante. He sent a letter to every public school district in America telling them to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their chosen identity, as opposed to their birth certificate. This order will apply to all public schools; ( preschool, K-12, college) Children will be affected most.

The letter is signed by officials from the Department of Justice and Education, and has no legal authority behind it, as the federal government has no legal authority over local public schools. According to the New York Times, " that has not stopped them from threatening schools that don't comply with potential lawsuits and loss of federal funds." Simply put: this is blackmail, abuse of power and the selling out of our children.

On what grounds did Obama + company base their actions? The order cities Title IX in the federal code that prohibits discrimination in education based on sex. By changing the meaning, the administration now considers "gender" to be the same as "sex," which means according to legal experts that single-sex bathrooms and showers would now be banned. Never mind that "transgenderism" is quite rare and applies to around 0.03 of the population. ( survey- Williams Institute) But Obama, AG Loretta Lynch and liberals don't care if students, parents and communities object. We must fall in line to their oppressive demands. Of course, their children go to private schools, that are not affected by this letter.

How will children be affected by these changes? How will the invasion of someone of the other gender / sex make them feel, especially concerning privacy, bathrooms and showers? Will they be frightened, curious or malicious? Will girls be exposed to voyeurism, harassment or possibly rape? Will boys be in danger?

Why is the left pushing these changes? Is this another phony civil rights issue used to brainwash, sexualize and control our children? Is it an attempt to confuse minor children about who they are in order to raise a generation with no moral grounding or strength to resist the leftist's radical agenda?

Wake-up parents. This is an attack on your children's privacy, safety, and moral character by an abusive, radical president and his administration. As a parent and former teacher, I am appalled by this. Isn't this the kind of issue that parents, school boards, communities, students and teachers should decide?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria