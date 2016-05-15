Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: President Barack Obama’s Abuse of Power

By Diana Thorn | May 15, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

There has been a heated debate recently, over transgender rights in schools and public life. Case in point: a federal lawsuit against North Carolina for its law mandating that in public facilities, individuals must use the bathroom that match the sex on their birth certificate.

On Friday, Pres. Obama upped the ante. He sent a letter to every public school district in America telling them to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their chosen identity, as opposed to their birth certificate. This order will apply to all public schools; ( preschool, K-12, college) Children will be affected most.

The letter is signed by officials from the Department of Justice and Education, and has no legal authority behind it, as the federal government has no legal authority over local public schools. According to the New York Times, " that has not stopped them from threatening schools that don't comply with potential lawsuits and loss of federal funds." Simply put: this is blackmail, abuse of power and the selling out of our children.

On what grounds did Obama + company base their actions? The order cities Title IX in the federal code that prohibits discrimination in education based on sex. By changing the meaning, the administration now considers "gender" to be the same as "sex," which means according to legal experts that single-sex bathrooms and showers would now be banned. Never mind that "transgenderism" is quite rare and applies to around 0.03 of the population. ( survey- Williams Institute) But Obama, AG  Loretta Lynch and liberals don't care if students, parents and communities object. We must fall in line to their oppressive demands. Of course, their children go to private schools, that are not affected by this letter.

How will children be affected by these changes? How will the invasion of someone of the other gender / sex make them feel, especially concerning privacy, bathrooms and showers? Will they be frightened, curious or malicious? Will girls be exposed to voyeurism, harassment or possibly rape? Will boys be in danger? 

Why is the left pushing these changes? Is this another phony civil rights issue used to brainwash, sexualize and control our children? Is it an attempt to confuse minor children about who they are in order to raise a generation with no moral grounding or strength to resist the leftist's radical agenda?

Wake-up parents. This is an attack on your children's privacy, safety, and moral character by an abusive, radical president and his administration. As a parent and former teacher, I am appalled by this.  Isn't this the kind of issue that parents, school boards, communities, students and teachers should decide?

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 